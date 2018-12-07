New York Mets
Mets Hire Former Red Sox VP Banner To Head Player Development
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 35m
Jared Banner is a New York native who was Amherst's baseball captain and joined the Red Sox front office as a fellow in 2007.
