New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Here are 10 bold Winter Meetings predictions, including Mets signing few free agents
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
I offer 10 Bold Predictions -- or not so bold, in some cases -- as a primer of sorts for the Winter Meetings, with the understanding that from a deal-making standpoint, what happens in Vegas doesn't always come to conclusion in Vegas.
Tweets
-
RT @Baseball1960s: … And a Mets miracle in ’69. https://t.co/fNT6F678yW #1960sBaseballChristmasBlogger / Podcaster
-
Individually wrapped. Costco box size.@ChrisCarlin Individually wrapped packs of fruit snacks or unwrapped fruit snacks he would hand to you or you’d select from the box? Big difference there. If it’s wrapped packs of fruit snacks you’re the weirdo here not him.TV / Radio Personality
-
Juan Lagares went 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored tonight for the Aguilas Cibaenas. He also played 8 innings in center. He's now 3-for-10 with two extra base hits in four games.Blogger / Podcaster
-
"That has to tell you exactly what this game is about." https://t.co/gsFH3ML9I4Blogger / Podcaster
-
My Brilliant Friend is a show about people walking very slowly.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AndrewAtBatt: Three Tim Tebows, for sure https://t.co/OLnvsVGjTCBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets