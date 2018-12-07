New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Every team's current franchise icon

by: N/A MLB: Mets 10m

In this thrilling Hot Stove season, let's remember to spare some sympathy for the D-backs. Their trade of Paul Goldschmidt to the Cardinals was a good one, a smart, prudent move for a franchise in transition, one that brought back an impressive haul...

Tweets