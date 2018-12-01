New York Mets

Mets Merized
Yasiel-puig

MMO Trade Target: Yasiel Puig, OF

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 3m

Yasiel PuigPosition: OFBats/Throws: R/RAge: Dec. 7, 1990 (28)Statistics: .267/.327/.494, 21 2B, 3B, 23 HR, 63 RBI, 15 SB, 5 CSAdvanced Stats: 2.7 bWAR, 1.8 fWAR, 120 OPS+, 123 wRC+Defe

Tweets