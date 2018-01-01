New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Imagining every NL team's free-agent pitch to Bryce Harper
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 27m
Bryce Harper is 26 years old, a superstar athlete, and a free agent who's about to become an unimaginably rich man. The entire baseball world sits at his feet.We took a shot on behalf of everybody in baseball and imagined what each team's pitch to Harper.
Tweets
-
Noah Syndergaard Mets Player Pick Cap V2 https://t.co/5odosAPpDQBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GaryMyersNY: Where else would you rather be? Great stuff lined up on @WFAN660 when I co-host with @jodymacman from noon-4 pm. 1 pm: @PLeonardNYDN on state of the Giants. 2 pm. John @NYNJHarper on what to expect from Mets & Yanks at winter meetings 3 pm. @JonHeyman on Bryce, Manny, etc.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: 2018 Mets Report Card: Paul Sewald, RHP https://t.co/Y1eyTE3uB0 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GaryMyersNY: Where else would you rather be? Great stuff lined up on @WFAN660 when I co-host with @jodymacman from noon-4 pm. 1 pm: @PLeonardNYDN on state of the Giants. 2 pm. John @NYNJHarper on what to expect from Mets & Yanks at winter meetings 3 pm. @JonHeyman on Bryce, Manny, etc.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Amazon needs to buy UPS. The USPS can’t handle the demand. It’s a mess this year!!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The crosstown rivals meet again. #NewYorkForever #WeGoHard https://t.co/Lbz8E6fWKSBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets