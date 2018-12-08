New York Mets

New York Post
Mets-meetings

J.T. Realmuto pursuit could shape rest of Mets’ offseason

by: Mike Puma New York Post 14m

Boldness and creativity were on the agenda for the Mets the last time the Winter Meetings came to Las Vegas, in 2008, when team officials were movers and shakers, adding stud free-agent closer

Tweets