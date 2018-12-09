New York Mets
Las Vegas 51s become the Las Vegas Aviators
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4h
Wait, a baseball team changed it’s name to something less stupid? Is that allowed in 2018? They aren’t the Desert Bandits or Las Vegas Cool Ranch Rabbits or something? Aviators? Nice. Yes I am aware the Mets are no longer affiliated with the...
