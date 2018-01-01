New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pros and Cons: Should the Mets trade for Yasiel Puig?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1h
The Mets are looking for an outfielder to pair with Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo. As they search, Yasiel Puig is reportedly 'disgruntled' in Los Angeles and could get traded during the Winter Meetings.
Tweets
-
Yes ... Geno Smith.@Metstradamus the #Jets acquired him from the Argonauts for the knuckleballer, right?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Nate Eovaldi is coming to Las Vegas for the announcement that he’s back with the Bosox. Press conference tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Theismann7: Congratulations to Kyler Murray on winning the Heisman. Now go have a long career in baseball.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Darnold sounds a lot like d'Arnaud.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Al_Iannazzone: Darnold appeared to be limpingBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets