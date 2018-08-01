New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Addition By Subtraction: The New Mets Math
by: Fan Shots — Mets Merized Online 1h
An MMO Fan Shot by Marc Epstein (Mystere2417)Addition by subtraction is a phrase everyone knows but often flies under the radar. As a fan, it’s more fun to focus on new acquisitions than it
Tweets
-
Yes ... Geno Smith.@Metstradamus the #Jets acquired him from the Argonauts for the knuckleballer, right?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Nate Eovaldi is coming to Las Vegas for the announcement that he’s back with the Bosox. Press conference tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Theismann7: Congratulations to Kyler Murray on winning the Heisman. Now go have a long career in baseball.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Darnold sounds a lot like d'Arnaud.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Al_Iannazzone: Darnold appeared to be limpingBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets