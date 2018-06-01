New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets shouldn’t be so quick to trade Brandon Nimmo
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 17m
When the Mets drafted Brandon Nimmo back in 2011, many people were shocked that they took a guy who didn’t play high school baseball. Then, as injuries slowed his climb through the minor leagues an…
Tweets
-
Yes ... Geno Smith.@Metstradamus the #Jets acquired him from the Argonauts for the knuckleballer, right?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Nate Eovaldi is coming to Las Vegas for the announcement that he’s back with the Bosox. Press conference tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Theismann7: Congratulations to Kyler Murray on winning the Heisman. Now go have a long career in baseball.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Darnold sounds a lot like d'Arnaud.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Al_Iannazzone: Darnold appeared to be limpingBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets