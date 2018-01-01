New York Mets

Potential of Mets trading Noah Syndergaard, trading for J.T. Realmuto could pick up steam with Winter Meetings underway

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2h

The Mets are highly motivated to trade for J.T. Realmuto and remain open to trading Noah Syndergaard if they get the package they want.

