New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Unwilling To Deal Nimmo, Conforto Combo or Rosario At All

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 1h

According to Jon Heyman of FanCred, he has heard Mets would not be willing to do a Michael Conforto-Brandon Nimmo combo in a trade with the Miami Marlins for J.T. Realmuto and refuse to move Amed

Tweets