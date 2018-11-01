New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Make Series of Coaching Staff and Front Office Hires
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 52m
According to Jon Heyman of FanCred, the Mets are about to name Chili Davis as their next hitting coach. Davis was let go by the Chicago Cubs earlier this offseason and previously had served in the
Tweets
-
A stunner of an ending! https://t.co/R2SjbzYSbVBlogger / Podcaster
-
What’s the story behind @EdiDiaz44’s nickname, "sugar?" ???Official Team Account
-
RT @oliverdarcy: "He says they burned him, beat him and chained him to the ceiling by his wrists for 50 days until they thought he was dead." https://t.co/diOARC33yU https://t.co/HOFE09qnQ2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
There is a rodeo convention going on at the same place as the Winter Meetings.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets have hired Chili Davis to be their hitting coach https://t.co/RSM4cBT5LLTV / Radio Network
-
NL News & Rumors: Cubs, Schwarber, Mets, Giants, Bucs, Braves https://t.co/22NgyOjFRnBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets