New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
I?img=%252fphoto%252f2018%252f1011%252fr445761_1296x729_16%252d9

Mets hire ex-Cubs hitting coach Chili Davis

by: Buster Olney ESPN New York: Mets Blog 25m

Chili Davis has been hired as hitting coach of the New York Mets after spending last season in the role with the Chicago Cubs.

Tweets