New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets name Chili Davis new hitting coach for 2019 season
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 5m
Chili Davis is officially the Mets' new hitting coach. The Mets also named Chuck Hernandez as the new bullpen coach and Luis Rojas to the newly-created role of quality control coach.
Tweets
-
A stunner of an ending! https://t.co/R2SjbzYSbVBlogger / Podcaster
-
What’s the story behind @EdiDiaz44’s nickname, "sugar?" ???Official Team Account
-
RT @oliverdarcy: "He says they burned him, beat him and chained him to the ceiling by his wrists for 50 days until they thought he was dead." https://t.co/diOARC33yU https://t.co/HOFE09qnQ2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
There is a rodeo convention going on at the same place as the Winter Meetings.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets have hired Chili Davis to be their hitting coach https://t.co/RSM4cBT5LLTV / Radio Network
-
NL News & Rumors: Cubs, Schwarber, Mets, Giants, Bucs, Braves https://t.co/22NgyOjFRnBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets