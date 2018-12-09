New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets round out coaching staff with three hires
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
The New York Mets announced on Sunday their remaining Major League coaching staff by naming Chili Davis as the team's hitting coach, Chuck Hernandez as the bullpen coach and Luis Rojas to the newly-created role of quality control coach. "We are very...
Tweets
-
A stunner of an ending! https://t.co/R2SjbzYSbVBlogger / Podcaster
-
What’s the story behind @EdiDiaz44’s nickname, "sugar?" ???Official Team Account
-
RT @oliverdarcy: "He says they burned him, beat him and chained him to the ceiling by his wrists for 50 days until they thought he was dead." https://t.co/diOARC33yU https://t.co/HOFE09qnQ2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
There is a rodeo convention going on at the same place as the Winter Meetings.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets have hired Chili Davis to be their hitting coach https://t.co/RSM4cBT5LLTV / Radio Network
-
NL News & Rumors: Cubs, Schwarber, Mets, Giants, Bucs, Braves https://t.co/22NgyOjFRnBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets