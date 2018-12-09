New York Mets

Mets round out coaching staff with three hires

The New York Mets announced on Sunday their remaining Major League coaching staff by naming Chili Davis as the team's hitting coach, Chuck Hernandez as the bullpen coach and Luis Rojas to the newly-created role of quality control coach. "We are very...

