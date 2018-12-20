New York Mets

Mets Merized
2018-winter-meetings

Talkin’ Mets: Live Call-In Show at 7 PM!

by: Mike Silva Mets Merized Online 23m

 Tonight I will do the podcast live and take calls between 7 and 8 p.m.Hear me discuss what I expect Brodie Van Wagenen and the Mets to accomplish at the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas.

