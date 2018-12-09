New York Mets

Report: Sunday Night Baseball to start at 7pm in 2019!!!!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 15m

By 7pm I mean 7:0something, you know what I mean.  But WHOA EARLIER START TIME!!!  How will baseball fans on the West Coast survive? Sarcasm aside, this is majorly awesome.  Baseball starting to wake the hell up.  Good job baseball! The AP has the details

