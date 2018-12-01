New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Harold Baines and Lee Smith Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 7m
The Today's Game Era committee of the National Baseball Hall of Fame convened on Sunday night at the winter meetings in Las Vegas, NV to vote on this year's collection of former players, managers,
Tweets
-
Mets Hot Stove is coming up next! Hear from Brodie Van Wagenen and our panel as the Winter Meetings get underway ?: SNY ?: https://t.co/UYInl5ZnbITV / Radio Network
-
RT @WayneRandazzo: Hey, Today’s Game Era committee, do @keithhernandez next. #BaseballHOF #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets are interested in free agent reliever David Robertson https://t.co/jOpjojjBqWTV / Radio Network
-
RT @MandelSNY: Our Winter Meetings Coverage begins tonight at 10:30. @gappleSNY @FigSNY @adamgfisher from NY, @SteveGelbs @Jim_Duquette @martinonyc from Vegas. Bullpen, Realmuto, Syndergaard, Trade ideas. Join us on @SNYtvTV / Radio Personality
-
?? ?? ??No disrespect to #HaroldBaines, but how isn’t @keithhernandez, the greatest defensive 1st basemen in MLB HISTORY (11 STRAIGHT GOLD GLOVES), 2x World Series Champion, not in the @baseballhall? #LGM #Mex https://t.co/QSVTTKHLtVBlogger / Podcaster
-
i didn’t know the cubs and the dodgers were playing tonightBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets