New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Rumor Roundup for Mon. Dec 10: Updates on bullpen, J.T. Realmuto trade market, Noah Syndergaard
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 16m
The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.
Tweets
-
RT @timbhealey: Winter Meetings update: It’s bumping.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
When you read @talkhoops' NBA Power Rankings and finally find what you've been looking for https://t.co/XadFs3G5cpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Funny that Marlins have said they’d prefer to trade Realmuto out of the division, and they just can’t chase those teams out. They know him best. Mets and Phils r involved, Braves not completely out. Nats, who chased hardest over last year, are the 1 nl east team not in.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Execs who have spoken to the Mets are not predicting a Noah Syndergaard trade #nym https://t.co/Fe2T6qukuHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Or fiber...Where there's smock, there's usually fire. https://t.co/Kc1uL3SnTsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Who’s ready? I know @GMBVW is. #InBrodieWeTrustCalm before the storm! The team is focused and ready for the week ahead. #WinterMeetings #LGM https://t.co/XGLMYU1qyMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets