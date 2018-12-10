New York Mets
Report: New York Mets Would Need To Be "Blown Away" To Trade Noah Syndergaard
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 20m
The Winter Meetings are underway, and despite the big rumors earlier this winter it doesn’t sound like New York Mets’ righty Noah Syndergaard is going anywhere. Syndergaard, who has bee…
RT @rumhamlet: today at short relief: i had a week that felt something like getting hit by the baseball three times in one trip around the bases https://t.co/dfWjSNSbk8 https://t.co/jxjW7jwYAzBlogger / Podcaster
So that means what? I mean they supposedly wanted Nimmo AND Conforto lolHear #Marlins have slightly lowered return request on Realmuto since end of the season. Outside execs say they perceive Mia knows have to deal him but after getting not enough last year, esp for Yelich, gunshy to go quickly and undersell.Minors
The Bulls reportedly almost boycotted a practice https://t.co/fLgwaVlmELBlogger / Podcaster
RT @kerpen: All-time defender at his position v. DH too. Keith should be in. https://t.co/hdUUGjofXVBlogger / Podcaster
I mean, don't get me wrong, JT Realmuto is a quality player. But why parrot #Mets line that team is pursuing the "best players" when they so clearly aren't? And how is the question, "Why aren't you spending up to luxury tax line" something for Wilpon at every turn?Beat Writer / Columnist
Don Mattingly on J.T. Realmuto from a quiet leadership, goes-about-his-business perspective: “He’s probably more like [Derek Jeter] than anybody I’ve seen.”Beat Writer / Columnist
