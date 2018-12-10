New York Mets
I’m confused as to what Mickey Callaway will actually do for the Mets now
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 13m
I am confused by this new hire. Rojas, 37, will be in uniform and will serve as a conduit between the front office and coaching staff on all issues including game preparation, strategy and analytics. OK so he’s doing game prep and strategy. The Mets also.
Tweets
There’s been a sighting of a serious free agent here in Las Vegas. Wilson Ramos is on the premises. Great hitter, terrific guy.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @anezbitt: Good stuff here from @AndyJ0seph who got to see LaMelo and LaVar doing their things in Arizona the other day. https://t.co/bBcnYylWjpTV / Radio Personality
An ESPN and ex-ESPN war broke out over "High Noon" after Britt McHenry's post https://t.co/4BwcIL4ohdBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Buster_ESPN: These are really ugly numbers for the players union, from @SlangsOnSports: the most FA relievers to sign ML deals in any offseason is 43. Last year: 39. This winter: 68 relievers, only 4 signed to ML deals so far.Beat Writer / Columnist
Martin Maldonado has the same career OPS as Kevin Plawecki and is four years older. If you're not going to actually upgrade the position, don't bother.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MandelSNY: See it on Hot Stove 10:30 tonight! https://t.co/wDP0svW7kJBeat Writer / Columnist
