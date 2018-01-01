New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Shea Anything: Winter Meetings Day One
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 7m
It's the first day of the Winter Meetings and there hasn't been much noise from Las Vegas. Doug Williams, Andy Martino and John Harper break down early reports and questions from fans. Highlights include J.T. Realmuto, Brodie Van Wagenen, and Andrew...
Tweets
-
Yasmani Grandal is by-far the #Mets best option at catcher. And all he costs is money.4 catcher options (2 FA/2 trade) using @baseballpro. I think they do best job valuing C Realmuto .279/.327/.442, 99 DRC+, 12 BWARP in 540 games Grandal .240/.341/.441, 110 DRC+, 28.1/726 Ramos ,273/.317/.437, 102 DRC+, 19.7/760 Cervelli .273/.362/.383, 100 DRC+, 15.9/666Blogger / Podcaster
-
ICYMI, the Mets finalized their coaching staff yesterday. It's an interesting group: https://t.co/EqOo3f1ebQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Maldonado .220/.289/.350, 79 DRC+, 12.5 BWARP in 612 games.4 catcher options (2 FA/2 trade) using @baseballpro. I think they do best job valuing C Realmuto .279/.327/.442, 99 DRC+, 12 BWARP in 540 games Grandal .240/.341/.441, 110 DRC+, 28.1/726 Ramos ,273/.317/.437, 102 DRC+, 19.7/760 Cervelli .273/.362/.383, 100 DRC+, 15.9/666Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SteveGelbs: “I’m not stupid. I see what people are saying about me. Just looking to prove the naysayers wrong. That’s about it.” @PeterAlonso20 says he’s motivated by the criticism of his defense. https://t.co/KT28bIOaYjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
“I’m not stupid. I see what people are saying about me. Just looking to prove the naysayers wrong. That’s about it.” @PeterAlonso20 says he’s motivated by the criticism of his defense.TV / Radio Personality
-
Giants/Jets Win, Mets/Yankees, NYC Basketball, Youth Sports https://t.co/IS1RxGMIpr #homepage #podcastTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets