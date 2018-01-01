New York Mets

WATCH: Mets prospect Peter Alonso talks improved defense, is out to 'prove people wrong'

SNY: Metsblog

Mets first base prospect Peter Alonso, who will be with the team during spring training and could get the nod at first base on Opening Day, says he has improved his defense 'tremendously.'

