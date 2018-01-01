New York Mets
WATCH: Mets prospect Peter Alonso talks improved defense, is out to 'prove people wrong'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 19m
Mets first base prospect Peter Alonso, who will be with the team during spring training and could get the nod at first base on Opening Day, says he has improved his defense 'tremendously.'
I like him too. I say sign him, sign Miller and you have yourself a bullpen.@michaelgbaron Adam Ottavino?Blogger / Podcaster
Expect these six things out of the Mets before the end of the Winter Meetings https://t.co/5wAsDZNKPYTV / Radio Network
Miller fits like a glove to me. He would be a great get. #MetsMets want a lefty and clearly like Andrew Miller for setup role. Zach Britton is seeking closer’s dollars, and is less likely.Blogger / Podcaster
With the schedule in their favor, the #Nets are hoping to go on a run https://t.co/3IBrJtY5nt via @bheyman99Blogger / Podcaster
Kimbrel at least initially was said to be seeeking 6 years, meaning sides were at least 2 years apartIn saying Red Sox not planning to make significant expenditure for a closer, Dombrowski gave strongest indication yet that Craig Kimbrel won't be re-signing with team. Said team could sign a reliever with late-inning experience before Kimbrel signs somewhere.Beat Writer / Columnist
I very much like the idea of Andrew Miller on the #Mets . However, there is a bevy of quality relievers on the market and I’d be a little reluctant to be the first to jump in the pool for any reliever. The reliever market does stretch and you have the chance to get value lateMinors
