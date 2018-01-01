New York Mets
WATCH: Winter Meetings Live with Steve Gelbs and Andy Martino
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 15m
We're LIVE from the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, taking your questions on the next moves for the Mets.
Tweets
I like him too. I say sign him, sign Miller and you have yourself a bullpen.@michaelgbaron Adam Ottavino?Blogger / Podcaster
Expect these six things out of the Mets before the end of the Winter Meetings https://t.co/5wAsDZNKPYTV / Radio Network
Miller fits like a glove to me. He would be a great get. #MetsMets want a lefty and clearly like Andrew Miller for setup role. Zach Britton is seeking closer’s dollars, and is less likely.Blogger / Podcaster
With the schedule in their favor, the #Nets are hoping to go on a run https://t.co/3IBrJtY5nt via @bheyman99Blogger / Podcaster
Kimbrel at least initially was said to be seeeking 6 years, meaning sides were at least 2 years apartIn saying Red Sox not planning to make significant expenditure for a closer, Dombrowski gave strongest indication yet that Craig Kimbrel won't be re-signing with team. Said team could sign a reliever with late-inning experience before Kimbrel signs somewhere.Beat Writer / Columnist
I very much like the idea of Andrew Miller on the #Mets . However, there is a bevy of quality relievers on the market and I’d be a little reluctant to be the first to jump in the pool for any reliever. The reliever market does stretch and you have the chance to get value lateMinors
