New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Want a Lefty, Interested in Andrew Miller
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 18m
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the New York Mets are looking for a left-handed reliever to help bolster their bullpen even after trading for elite closer Edwin Diaz.The name th
Tweets
-
Wilson Ramos and the Mets met on Monday https://t.co/7kRLI4LLv7TV / Radio Network
-
Way to Lower the Bar, HOF Veterans Committee https://t.co/ObQk9rfFOjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Great D on the opening drive! #SeahawksBlogger / Podcaster
-
Total speculation: could Al Michaels get Jason Witten to NBC while sending secret blink Morse code to Fox #StayInYourLaneTotal speculation: But if all Boras has is the Phillies at the end, could he find Hal/Levine/Cashman, like he did with Carlos Beltran, and offer an expensive, but slightly discounted deal? If Boras doesn't do that for the Yankees, could he do it for the LA Dodgers?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: All Quiet at First Day of Winter Meetings https://t.co/rJ1L8cK7NL #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
⚾️ + ? = ? RT for your chance to win a @Smatz88 signed baseball + a gift card to @DanAndJohns. #Mets25DaysOfGiving Rules: https://t.co/KZe4vmlfbrOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets