New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets had a meeting Monday with free agent catcher Wilson Ramos: Report

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

Ramos, 31, could be a fallback option at catcher -- along with Yasmani Grandal or Martin Maldonado -- if the Mets aren't able to trade for Marlins C J.T. Realmuto.

Tweets