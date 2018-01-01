New York Mets

Mets' Van Wagenen on potential Amed Rosario trade: 'We don't want to create a hole that we didn't have'

While the Mets remain engaged with the Marlins on a potential trade for J.T. Realmuto, GM Brodie Van Wagenen doesn't seem like he's willing to budge on Amed Rosario.

