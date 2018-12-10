New York Mets

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen says nobody is untouchable if a deal would make club better immediately - NY Daily News

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 2m

“I do think we have greater depth in our system than most people recognize."

Tweets

    Rich MacLeod @richmacleod 24s
    This line that I wrote in an upcoming piece about the #Mets and J.T. Realmuto seems especially relevant now that this Syndergaard/Yankees element has been introduced... "Trading for Realmuto would win the Mets the back pages, but the point is to win baseball games."
    Sporting News MLB @sn_mlb 33s
    MLB trade rumors: Mets discussing acquiring J.T. Realmuto in 3-team deal that would include Yankees https://t.co/f3afPTgRXa
    Michael Mayer @mikemayerMMO 2m
    it would have to be the trade market for a SP (Kluber), there's no one on FA market that fills Syndergaard's value.
    Joel Sherman
    2/Still Van Wagenen is spending lots of energy to try to find a way to get Realmuto, including possibly using Syndergaard. That would mean he also is staying connected to SP market because he is determined not to fill a hole and create a hole.
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 3m
    More on potential seemingly fanciful NY-NY blockbuster
    Joel Sherman
    Told that Van Wagenen has multiple scenarios working to try to land Realmuto from #Marlins and the 1 involving #Yankees is not among the strongest.
    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 4m
    1/Keep in mind tension exists between #Marlins and #Yankees front offices plus as open as Van Wagenen is, still not easy to do major #Mets-NYY trade. Also Mia has preferred not to trade Realmuto in NL East. Lots of hurdles.
    Kenny Ducey @KennyDucey 4m
    RT @SNYtv: Mets fans trying to get into the hotel to tell Brodie not to trade Noah Syndergaard
