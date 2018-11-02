New York Mets

Catcher upgrades on the Mets' agenda as Winter Meetings get underway

by: Pete Caldera, North Jersey Record

On the available catching front, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen believes “there’s a fair amount’’ of teams willing to talk trade.

    Michael Mayer @mikemayerMMO 55s
    it would have to be the trade market for a SP (Kluber), there's no one on FA market that fills Syndergaard's value.
    Joel Sherman
    2/Still Van Wagenen is spending lots of energy to try to find a way to get Realmuto, including possibly using Syndergaard. That would mean he also is staying connected to SP market because he is determined not to fill a hole and create a hole.
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 2m
    More on potential seemingly fanciful NY-NY blockbuster
    Joel Sherman
    Told that Van Wagenen has multiple scenarios working to try to land Realmuto from #Marlins and the 1 involving #Yankees is not among the strongest.
    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 2m
    1/Keep in mind tension exists between #Marlins and #Yankees front offices plus as open as Van Wagenen is, still not easy to do major #Mets-NYY trade. Also Mia has preferred not to trade Realmuto in NL East. Lots of hurdles.
    TheMetsBeat @TheMetsBeat 3m
    If you don't support this, no need for you on this feed ?‍♂️?
    Justine Siegal
    I didn’t know tweeting about MLB running a workshop for women to get into scouting, coaching, and training would cause so much anger. The “go make a sandwich” comments are whatever but the sexual attacks are where I draw the line and block you.
    SNY @SNYtv 4m
    Mets fans trying to get into the hotel to tell Brodie not to trade Noah Syndergaard
    Spend to Contend Avenue @AmazinAvenue 4m
    RT @djshort: Ignore the Yankees part of it. Trading Noah Syndergaard to get Realmuto when there are good free agent catchers available and few needle-moving pitchers out there just doesn't make sense. https://t.co/ncDTwdoyl2
