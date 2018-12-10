New York Mets
Report: Marlins, Mets, Yankees have discussed three-team trade involving J.T. Realmuto
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 10m
According to a report, the Marlins, Mets, and Yankees have discussed a three-team trade that would send catcher J.T. Realmuto from the Marlins to the Mets.
it would have to be the trade market for a SP (Kluber), there's no one on FA market that fills Syndergaard's value.2/Still Van Wagenen is spending lots of energy to try to find a way to get Realmuto, including possibly using Syndergaard. That would mean he also is staying connected to SP market because he is determined not to fill a hole and create a hole.Blogger / Podcaster
More on potential seemingly fanciful NY-NY blockbusterBeat Writer / Columnist
1/Keep in mind tension exists between #Marlins and #Yankees front offices plus as open as Van Wagenen is, still not easy to do major #Mets-NYY trade. Also Mia has preferred not to trade Realmuto in NL East. Lots of hurdles.Beat Writer / Columnist
If you don't support this, no need for you on this feed ?♂️?I didn’t know tweeting about MLB running a workshop for women to get into scouting, coaching, and training would cause so much anger. The “go make a sandwich” comments are whatever but the sexual attacks are where I draw the line and block you.Blogger / Podcaster
Mets fans trying to get into the hotel to tell Brodie not to trade Noah SyndergaardTV / Radio Network
RT @djshort: Ignore the Yankees part of it. Trading Noah Syndergaard to get Realmuto when there are good free agent catchers available and few needle-moving pitchers out there just doesn't make sense. https://t.co/ncDTwdoyl2Blogger / Podcaster
