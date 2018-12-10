New York Mets
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen may not deserve quick praise yet | SI.com
by: Tom Verducci December 10, 2018 — Sports Illustrated 17m
A word of warning about jumping to quick conclusions with a rookie MLB executive.
RT @scottchiusano: Here is our late-breaking @NYDNSports back page: Noah Syndergaard may need to see a barber, with #Yankees and #Mets discussing 3-way deal (@Ackert_Kristie): https://t.co/M7MECLIbvk Plus, how #Giants can make playoffs (@PLeonardNYDN): https://t.co/3K71uNsvfu https://t.co/N4UU6iBsB4Newspaper / Magazine
The Brodie Van Wagenen Show must go on. #Mets #Yankees https://t.co/BFjwNMPXAGBeat Writer / Columnist
So, the Garden is great enough to admire in such a fashion yet you can’t take on the challenge of playing there full time? Yeah. They don’t make them like they used to. #NewYorkForeverHOLD UP a second... After Wade says “I appreciate you letting it end here,” LeBron says “it was either here or at the Garden.” YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME @nyknicks!!!!!! https://t.co/yJFzthxgJOBlogger / Podcaster
Report: @Marlins, @Mets, @Yankees have discussed three-team trade involving J.T. Realmuto ? https://t.co/7rGuAzzXRaBlogger / Podcaster
