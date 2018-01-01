New York Mets
Mets have discussed trading Noah Syndergaard to Yankees
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 27m
There's a new general manager in Flushing, and that new GM is willing to consider dealing with the New York Yankees. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Monday that the New York Mets have discussed trading Noah Syndergaard to the Yankees as part of..
RT @scottchiusano: Here is our late-breaking @NYDNSports back page: Noah Syndergaard may need to see a barber, with #Yankees and #Mets discussing 3-way deal (@Ackert_Kristie): https://t.co/M7MECLIbvk Plus, how #Giants can make playoffs (@PLeonardNYDN): https://t.co/3K71uNsvfu https://t.co/N4UU6iBsB4Newspaper / Magazine
The Brodie Van Wagenen Show must go on. #Mets #Yankees https://t.co/BFjwNMPXAGBeat Writer / Columnist
So, the Garden is great enough to admire in such a fashion yet you can’t take on the challenge of playing there full time? Yeah. They don’t make them like they used to. #NewYorkForeverHOLD UP a second... After Wade says “I appreciate you letting it end here,” LeBron says “it was either here or at the Garden.” YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME @nyknicks!!!!!! https://t.co/yJFzthxgJOBlogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Separately, both the Mets and Yankees remain interested in acquiring J.T. Realmuto, source says. The creativity is certainly flowing this week. https://t.co/kSd0CEnFc8Blogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Mets & Yankees have talked about versions of a three-way deal involving Marlins that would send Realmuto to the Mets & Syndergaard to the Yankees, sources confirm. A deal is not close, and frankly seems pretty unlikely. But Brodie Van Wagenen is clearly willing to be creative.Blogger / Podcaster
Report: @Marlins, @Mets, @Yankees have discussed three-team trade involving J.T. Realmuto ? https://t.co/7rGuAzzXRaBlogger / Podcaster
