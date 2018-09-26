New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets, Yankees involved in three-way trade discussions with Marlins on J.T. Realmuto
by: Pete Caldera and Matt Ehalt, North Jersey Record — North Jersey 1m
In pursuit of Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, the Mets raised the stakes – dangling Noah Syndergaard and courting the Yankees.
Tweets
-
Still having trouble imagining any scenario where Syndergaard doing his Thor thing in the Bronx works out well for #Mets in long run. Got to be a better way to improve the team than playing that card. And I think Mets know that.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Yankees "Pushing Hard" To Make Deal With Mets; Marlins Also Involved https://t.co/zydy6ZH7USBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CraigMish: I understand the excitement for the New York Baseball teams to be headlining the hot stove rumor mill but here I am following along thinking - I have not seen a single mention of what the Marlins would actually be getting out of all of this.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen is backing up his talk https://t.co/eOF2nHmYBnBlogger / Podcaster
-
The combination of baseball people + rodeo people + regular Vegas people at this hotel is an impressive disaster.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: A blockbuster Mets-Yankees-Marlins deal? https://t.co/RZLCCMUDCOBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets