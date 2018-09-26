New York Mets

North Jersey
80c4cbbe-9cc3-42e7-92f6-bb99543e7711-metsbraves_1

Mets, Yankees involved in three-way trade discussions with Marlins on J.T. Realmuto

by: Pete Caldera and Matt Ehalt, North Jersey Record North Jersey 1m

In pursuit of Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, the Mets raised the stakes – dangling Noah Syndergaard and courting the Yankees.

Tweets