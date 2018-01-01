New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
041f0b1338d0913a75739c0c0dbfdbe6

Winter Meetings Notebook: Don't Be So Quick to Heap Praise on the Mets' Moves Just Yet

by: Sports Illustrated Yahoo Sports 6m

Remember the last time a rookie GM shined quickly on the winter stage? The Padres' extensive rebuild offers a warning for those celebrating Brodie Van Wagenen's accomplishments already.

Tweets