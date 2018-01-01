New York Mets
Winter Meetings Notebook: Don't Be So Quick to Heap Praise on the Mets' Moves Just Yet
by: Sports Illustrated — Yahoo Sports 6m
Remember the last time a rookie GM shined quickly on the winter stage? The Padres' extensive rebuild offers a warning for those celebrating Brodie Van Wagenen's accomplishments already.
Still having trouble imagining any scenario where Syndergaard doing his Thor thing in the Bronx works out well for #Mets in long run. Got to be a better way to improve the team than playing that card. And I think Mets know that.
Yankees "Pushing Hard" To Make Deal With Mets; Marlins Also Involved
I understand the excitement for the New York Baseball teams to be headlining the hot stove rumor mill but here I am following along thinking - I have not seen a single mention of what the Marlins would actually be getting out of all of this.
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen is backing up his talk
The combination of baseball people + rodeo people + regular Vegas people at this hotel is an impressive disaster.
A blockbuster Mets-Yankees-Marlins deal?
