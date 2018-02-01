New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NL Notes & Rumors: Mets, Realmuto, Dodgers, Diamondbacks, K. Marte, Lamb, Fowler
by: Ty Bradley — MLB Trade Rumors 9m
Though earlier reports suggested the Mets' pursuit of catcher J.T. Realmuto was a "long shot," MLB.com's Joe Frisaro tweets that …
Tweets
-
The Miami #Marlins are downplaying reports of a potential 3-way deal with #Yankees and #Mets involving JT Realmuto, but certainly plan to deal him.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
They would have to. It doesn’t make sense otherwise.@michaelgbaron if Mets trade syndergaard in this 3 team deal do you believe Mets get much more then Realmuto?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Bvw was clear - he won’t solve one roster problem while creating another. Ie, he won’t get Realmuto in a bad deal for the #Mets, and with the #Yankees involved at that. The winter meetings can let off a lot of smoke sometimes.Blogger / Podcaster
-
There’s no questioning what Realmuto would bring to the #Mets. Premium position, controllable, well rounded player. But the deal has to be sensible. Market is flush with free agent options (albeit next tier) and that should serve as a crutch for them in trade negotiations.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Ex-Ranger Ryan Callahan didn't prefer to be part of Rangers' rebuild. https://t.co/SqLW5JVFa6Blogger / Podcaster
-
I wouldn’t be opposed to dealing from the rotation to get Realmuto. But I’d be much more open to dealing Wheeler, and that would still sting. Trading someone like Noah - cheap, controllable and dominant and who to me is more valuable than Realmuto - would weaken the #Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets