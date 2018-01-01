New York Mets
How Brodie Van Wagenen shook up the New York baseball world again with talks of a Mets-Yankees-Marlins three-way blockbuster
by: Yahoo Sports
Let’s save the questions of how smart a deal it is or how likely it may be for later and focus instead on what Van Wagenen has done.

New York City is seeing the emergence of potential young stars https://t.co/XX02yviwJFBlogger / Podcaster

If the Mets do trade Noah Syndergaard, it'll be fun to see how an anonymous team executive rips him on his way out the door. "This guy we marketed as a Norse god developed too big an ego."TV / Radio Personality

RT @27_OutsBaseball: #Mets involved in a three way trade between #Marlins and #Yankees to get J.T. Realmuto. https://t.co/GWq6RtWLXUBlogger / Podcaster

The Yankees and Mets have talked about a trade to send Noah Syndergaard to The Bronx https://t.co/16lX5e6lnYBlogger / Podcaster

#Mets should deal with anyone if it makes them better. Rockies; Yankees; Nationals; doesn’t matter. The issue with dealing Syndegaard is they shouldn’t deal him, at all. “To the Yankees” isn’t relevant to the analysis.Beat Writer / Columnist

RT @timbhealey: Mets & Yankees have talked about versions of a three-way deal involving Marlins that would send Realmuto to the Mets & Syndergaard to the Yankees, sources confirm. A deal is not close, and frankly seems pretty unlikely. But Brodie Van Wagenen is clearly willing to be creative.Beat Writer / Columnist
