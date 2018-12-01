New York Mets

Mets Merized
Realmuto

Marlins Pushing to Trade Realmuto, Rumored Three-Way Deal Improbable

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 24m

News dropped late last night (for the East Coasters, not quite as crazy for us here in Vegas) that the Mets had discussed a three-way deal with the Yankees and Marlins that would send righty Noah

Tweets