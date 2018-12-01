New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Usatsi_81303381-1024x735

Player Rumors: Realmuto, Gonzalez, Roark

by: TC Zencka MLB Trade Rumors 10m

The Marlins are downplaying rumors of a potential 3-team swap that would send catcher J.T. Realmuto to the Mets, per &hellip;

Tweets