Mets-Yankees trade involving Noah Syndergaard, J.T. Realmuto, Miguel Andujar could make world of sense for both teams
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 34m
Mets fans don't want to trade Noah Syndergaard, but the players going back to Queens could potentially make the deal well worth it.
Puig does make sense for the #MetsDodgers have talked to other teams about moving two outfielders among the group of Kemp, Puig, Pederson, Bellinger, and as they look to re-shape payroll, they are also are prepared to move starting pitchers Rich Hill and Alex Wood.Minors
Noah Syndergaard to the Yankees doesn't make any sense to me. If the Mets were talking arms like Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz (prospects in here too) then that fits better. One thing is for certain, Brodie is being very aggressive and creative in his attempt to get Realmuto.Blogger / Podcaster
Former Marlins/Cardinals 1B Xavier Scruggs is at the winter meetings, talking to teams about a return to affiliated ball after playing in Korea the past two seasons. Scruggs in the KBO (2017-18): .277/.373/.535, 61 HR, 208 RBIs; first season noticeably better than the second.Beat Writer / Columnist
While I, by no means, want the #Mets to trade @Noahsyndergaard, I appreciate @GMBVW exploring all avenues to improve the #Mets to win now. https://t.co/7Dx2IeQ1w1Blogger / Podcaster
Wow. A deal WILL get done for Realmuto, likely this week per the Miami HeraldMarlins want an impact player for Realmuto. Hearing that it was Jeter who is insisting on inclusion of MLB player rather than an all-prospects haul. A deal WILL get done, most likely this week. https://t.co/FFntk2GPbgMinors
Dec. 11 has been a busy day in Mets history: 1986: Acquired Kevin McReynolds from Padres 2000: Sign Steve Trachsel, Kevin Appier & Shinjo 2001: 8-player trade that nets the Mets Roberto Alomar from the Indians 2008: Three-way trade with Indians and Mariners, Mets get Putz.Blogger / Podcaster
