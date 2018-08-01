New York Mets

Mets Merized
Yasmani-grandal-560x380

Featured Post: Value of Grandal’s Elite Pitch Framing

by: John Edwards Mets Merized Online 25m

Yasmani Grandal has quietly been one of the best players in baseball in the past five seasons. That statement might seem like hyperbole—he's an excellent hitting catcher, mind you, but not to th

Tweets