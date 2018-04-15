New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_2018-04-15t180118z_1544679086_nocid_rtrmadp_3_mlb-milwaukee-brewers-at-new-york-mets

Mets should pump brakes on potential Syndergaard-Realmuto swap

by: Jonah Birenbaum The Score 5m

After acquiring Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano last week in a seven-player blockbuster, an aggressive and potentially reckless move designed to thrust his New York Mets back into contention, newly hired general manager Brodie Van Wagenen plainly stated...

Tweets