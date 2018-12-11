New York Mets
Wright advising Mets' brain trust at Meetings
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2m
LAS VEGAS -- David Wright has found a new role, at least temporarily, now that his playing days are done. Wright is at this year's Winter Meetings on the invitation of general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, who asked the longtime third baseman to attend as..
