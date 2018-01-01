New York Mets
Report: Mets 'very aggressive' on Marlins' Realmuto
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 5m
The New York Mets want catcher J.T. Realmuto and are trying to acquire him from the Miami Marlins as the winter meetings progress.The Mets are being "very aggressive" in trade talks and are debating whether to center a package around young shortstop Amed.
MLBTR has Ramos’ projected contract at 3/36, with Grandal at 4/64.Mets met with Wilson Ramos, who’s here in Vegas, today. Realmuto remains top catching option but Ramos of interest.Beat Writer / Columnist
Who do you think wins this deal? #LGMAccording to someone close to the situation, one iteration of the Yankees/Mets/Marlins trade has Syndergaard going to the Yankees, Realmuto going to the Mets and Andujar, Rosario and possibly Tomas Nido to Miami. The deal is still very possible, I’m toldBlogger / Podcaster
I also wonder if the #Phillies could overstate their potential interest to get the #Mets to overpay for Realmuto. I also wonder if the #Marlins would do the same. One of the fun games that takes place at the winter meetings.Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Mets Remain Interested in Andrew Miller https://t.co/BCbSfgmP61 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Working on the Diamondbacks list now and man they have some very interesting names I could see the Red Sox looking at.Jackie Bradley Jr is high atop Arizona DBacks wish list to replace AJ Pollock according to a major league source.Blogger / Podcaster
It's time. #NYR FULL STORY: https://t.co/ij6Gdrq3HeBlogger / Podcaster
