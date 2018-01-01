New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The latest on Mets' trade talks for J.T. Realmuto: Is a deal to Mets just a matter of time?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
The Mets have been aggressive in their efforts to trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, who the Marlins could deal before the Winter Meetings end on Thursday. Here's the latest...
Tweets
-
That's a new level of desperation https://t.co/Cg0vJV7biPBlogger / Podcaster
-
"Hey Wilson, if the Marlins don't put a more reasonable price on J.T., you're our man." - what was hopefully said #LGM https://t.co/PdBguhPgwoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde indeed is the #Orioles manager as 1st reported by @Joelsherman1 and @Ken_Rosenthal. He was offered the #Mets bench coach last year until the Cubs promoted himBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Hyde is known for strong communication skills and diverse resume: farm director, base coach, bench coach, interim big league manager, minor league manager. #OriolesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The @NLL is coming to Long Island with a new indoor lacrosse team scheduled to begin play in 2019 at the Coliseum | @caseymusarra https://t.co/SYLU8Rm5FhBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SNYtv: @FigSNY @DanGraca @Anthony_Recker Winner tonight has to be @NYNJHarper @AnthonyMcCarron @YankeesWFAN @Anthony_Recker https://t.co/n3SZDZjEsyBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets