New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Michael-brantley-indians-1024x670

Position Player Rumors: Brantley, Manny, ChiSox, Phils, NY, Ramos, Tulo, DJ

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 8m

Continuing to cast a wide net in their search for upgrades, the White Sox "have checked in on" outfielder Michael &hellip;

Tweets