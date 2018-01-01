New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Amidst trade rumors, Amed Rosario wants to stay with Mets: 'I definitely feel like I'm part of the Mets family'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

Amed Rosario's name has come up as a player the Mets could potentially trade to the Marlins for J.T. Realmuto, and Rosario -- who beileves he won't be traded -- wants to stay.

Tweets