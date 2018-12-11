New York Mets
Mickey Callaway names Lyin’ Todd Frazier starting 3B in December: Are the Mets being conned?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Reports are that Mickey Callaway has named Lyin’ Todd Frazier (you know, the guy who tricks umpires to get an out) his starting 3B. Sad. It is December. The Toddfather (cool) batted .222 last year. His is repped by CAA. He is a former client of Wags....
