New York Mets
IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Callaway OK with Cano not running hard to first
by: David Schoenfield — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 8m
Mets manager Mickey Callaway said new second baseman Robinson Cano, 36, deserves some leeway when it comes to running out infield grounders, as he is trying to protect his body.
