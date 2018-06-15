New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
On Father's Day, remembering Jimmy Plummer, the real Mr. Met - NY Daily News
by: Justin Tasch — NY Daily News 8m
For about 32 years, no matter where a Mets employee was in Shea Stadium, he or she would know when James Raymond Plummer entered a room.
Tweets
-
NL Notes: Reds, Mets, Cubs, Maeda https://t.co/RhacZLZs4MBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Sullivan_Ranger: Rangers have been talking with Braves and Mets about young controllable pitching....both teams looking for outfield help....Mets would prefer a right handed hitter thoughBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets are to lose a bit of confidence in realmuto talks, and are starting to think about the value of acquiring a defensive catcher — they met on Maldonado Tuesday — and bulking up the bullpen instead.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I'd like to announce I put $5 into a slot machine and won $5. Thus begins and concludes my career as a high-stakes gambler.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The service fee for an ATM in the middle of the Mandalay is $7.99. Seven. Ninety. Nine.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
To this point, the mets have seemed to be the most aggressive team on realmuto. The braves and yankees are in (though the yankees might just be to flip him elsewhere). The phillies, astros, padres and dodgers are in the next tier.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets